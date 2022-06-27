England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan contemplating international retirement before India series: Report

Eoin Morgan, England's white-ball skipper, is considering international retirement. The veteran English captain, who led to the Three Lions' resurgence in white-ball formats, has been contemplating hanging his boots ahead of England's white-ball series versus Rohit Sharma-led India, which kicks off on July 07.

As per a report in The Guardian, Morgan has been considering stepping aside from international cricket citing poor form and injury concerns. For the unversed, the 35-year-old Irish-born cricketer has had a dismal run since the last year. In 2021, Morgan had a poor run in T20Is, averaging only 16.67. This year, he averages 15 in two T20Is. Even in the England-Netherlands three ODIs, where the English batters had a ball, Morgan returned with two ducks on the trot before missing the final match due to a groin injury. The injury seems to have been the final nail in the coffin as Morgan is now contemplating retirement.

Morgan has so far amassed 700 runs in Tests and 7,701 and 2,458 runs in ODIs and T20Is, respectively. The left-hander has 16 hundreds overall and is known for his destructive approach with the bat in white-ball formats. Since taking over as England captain after Alastair Cook, he has played a humongous role in revamping the playing style of the English camp in shorter formats. England's gung-ho approach, under Morgan, led to a lot of success for the national side in the run-up to the 2019 ODI World Cup, which they won ultimately in a riveting final.

Under Morgan, England also reached the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy and ended as runners-up and semi-finalists in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup. If he retires, Jos Buttler -- serving as Morgan's deputy for long -- is likely to take charge of the white-ball sides ahead of this year's T20 World Cup, in Australia.

As per reports, Morgan is set to call it quits before England's home white-ball series versus India, which gets underway on July 07.