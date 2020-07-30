England vs Ireland, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch ENG vs IRE match?

England are set to face Ireland in what will be first white-ball international series after the COVID-19 break. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) successfully hosted the West Indies in the recently-concluded three-match Test series and now will be hosting Ireland in a three-match ODI series starting on July 30.

England will be without some of the key players, who took part in the Test series vs Windies, as they are preparing for the thre—match Test series against Pakistan starting August 5.

The series will be part of the newly-launced ICC ODI Cup and Ireland will be kick-starting their journey to the 2023 World Cup from this series. All three ODIs are to be hosted by the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

England vs Ireland 1st ODI: All you need to know

When will the England vs Ireland 1st ODI begin?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI will begin at 6:30 PM IST on July 30. The toss will take place at 6:00 PM IST.

Where will the England vs Ireland 1st ODI be played?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI match will be held at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Which channel will telecast the England vs Ireland 1st ODI?

The England vs Ireland 1st ODI will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of England vs Ireland 1st ODI?

The live streaming of England vs Ireland ODI will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.

