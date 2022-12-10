England vs France FIFA World Cup QF 4 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch?

The final match of the quarterfinal stage will see England lock horns with France. Dubbed two of the most talented teams at the World Cup, the winner not only secures a place in the last four but also receives bragging rights.

France, the defending champions will be coming into the contest on the back of a thumping 3-1 victory over Poland. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the match but it was their talisman Kylian Mbappe that secured all the plaudits.

Mbappe through his playmaking and deadly finishing skills managed to bag two goals and lead the golden boot race.

As for England, the Euro 2020 runner-ups will be sky-high in confidence after brushing aside a tough competitor in Senegal with relative ease.

The African champions were beaten 3-0 as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka found themselves on the scoresheet.

19-year-old teenage sensation Jude Bellingham was the talk of the town after dictating the game from the midfield. England have also got Raheem Sterling back in the squad after the Chelsea player had to return to the country following a break-in at his house.

France will be attempting to retain the trophy and become only the third nation to have succeeded in doing so. Previously, Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962) have managed to defend their crown successfully.

Here's everything you need to know about the QF4 clash:

What is the venue for England vs France match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

England vs France quarter-final clash will be held at the Al Bayt Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The QF4 will get underway at 00:30 AM IST on Sunday (December 11).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?

Football fans in India can enjoy the FIFA World Cup QF match on TV on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming will be on Jio Cinema app or website.