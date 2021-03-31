England provide injury update on Jofra Archer ahead of IPL 2021

England pacer Jofra Archer on Monday underwent successful surgery on his right hand. A fragment of glass was removed from his middle finger on his right hand during the surgery.

Archer will not start two weeks of rehabilitation and the consultant will review the England pacer before he gets back to training.

A further update on his elbow injury – unrelated to his finger injury – will be provided once he has returned to bowling to access the effectiveness of his recent injection.

Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning a fish tank at his home in January shortly before flying to India for the Test series. The pacer's injury was managed by ECB's medical team during the tour.

However, it is yet unclear whether Archer will be able to take any part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. While it is confirmed that Archer will miss a couple of weeks of action due to the surgery, he could be back for the later phase of IPL 2021 given how his recovery goes. A call on his availability will be taken later by the ECB.

Archer is a crucial member of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad and his absence comes as a huge blow to the franchise, who would be looking to lift the coveted trophy for the first time since 2008.

With a busy summer approaching England, the team would want to have Archer fully fit for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.