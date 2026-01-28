/Cricket Round-up: England win first ODI bilateral series since 2023; Proteas beat West Indies in 1st T20I

England has won its first bilateral ODI series (2-1) in over two years, ending Sri Lanka’s five-year winning run at home with a 53-run victory in the third and final ODI in Colombo on Tuesday (Jan 27). On the other hand, South Africa also thrashed West Indies by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. While England ODI captain Harry Brook shone for his team, hitting a 57-ball hundred (136* off 66 balls) in the first innings, for the Proteas, their skipper Aiden Markram powered his team to a comfortable win with a blistering 86 not out in just 47 balls.

Brook ends SL’s dream ODI run at home

Sri Lanka had gone 12 series unbeaten at home, winning 11 and drawing one, but Brook's counter-punch knocked them off their perch and swung the momentum decisively England's way.

Meanwhile, besides Brook, England batting veteran Joe Root also smashed his 20th ODI hundred (111* off 108 balls), propelling the visitors to 357/3 in the first innings.

Sri Lanka began the chase with their openers going bonkers inside the Powerplay, with Sri Lanka's scorecard reading 104/3 in 10 overs. Pavan Rathnayake was the pick of the batter, slamming his maiden ODI hundred (121 off 115 balls), but failed to guide his team home, as English spinners kept the hosts in check.

"It was a lot better pitch than we expected. It was an awesome effort from everyone involved," said Brook, the England captain. “Joe Root, in particular, was sensational. We are pretty pleased with the way the spinners went about things, and that's a good sign ahead of the World Cup.”

South Africa hit winning punch

On the other hand, Aiden Markram powered South Africa to a nine-wicket win in the first T20 international against the West Indies at Boland Park on Tuesday. The South African captain hit nine fours and three sixes in a career-best 86 not out off 47 balls as the hosts chased down a competitive West Indian total of 173 for seven with 13 balls to spare.



An opening partnership (also) of 83 off 47 balls with Lhuan-dre Pretorius (44) set the tone before Ryan Rickelton joined Markram and made 40 not out in an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 93 off 62 balls.



Meanwhile, the three-match series serves as the final preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next month.