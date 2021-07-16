Eng vs Pak 1st T20, Live streaming: When and where to watch England vs Pakistan 1st T20?

After a disappointing whitewash in the ODI series, Pakistan will be looking to bounce back against England in the T20 series that will kick off on Friday. The match will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Pakistan suffered a 3-0 whitewash against England after losing third and final against Stokes and Co. at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Several former Pakistan cricketers were disappointed that a full-strength Men in Green could not beat an English team that was assembled just a couple of days before their first team was isolated due to a coronavirus outbreak. After a disappointing show in the first two ODIs, Pakistan put up a strong batting show in the third One Day, with skipper Babar Azam scoring his career-best 158, which is also the most by any Pakistan player against England and posted a string 331 at the loss of 9 wickets. However, they miserably failed to defend the total and England, with the help of James Vince's maiden ton, easily chased the target within 48 overs with three wickets remaining.

When will England vs Pakistan 1st T20 be played?

The ENG vs PAK 1st T20 will be played on July 16, Friday.

Where will ENG vs PAK 1st T20 will be played?

The venue for the 1st T20 International between England and Pakistan is Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

What will be the match timings for England vs Pakistan 1st T20 match?

The 1st T20 match between the Pakistan cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 11:00 pm IST or 6:30 pm BST.

Which TV channels will telecast the ENG vs PAK cricket match live in Pakistan?

The England vs Pakistan 1st T20 will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to live stream the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I in Pakistan?

The live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st T20 will be available on Sony LIV app.