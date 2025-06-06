/ENG vs IND 2025: Boost for England as Jofra Archer in line for Test return after four years

England fast bowler Jofra Archer could make his long-awaited Test return as soon as next month's second match against India, selector Luke Wright said on Thursday. A 14-man squad will travel to Headingley for the first of a five-match series, with Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton and Jacob Bethell all included after missing England's rout of Zimbabwe in a one-off Test at Trent Bridge last month.

Archer was not considered for the first Test against India due to a broken thumb suffered while fielding in the Indian Premier League.

It was the latest in a long line of injuries -- mainly to his elbow and back -- that have kept him out of Test action for more than four years.

Despite his lengthy absence from red-ball internationals, express quick Archer is still regarded as a potential match-winner when England look to regain the Ashes in Australia during a 2025/26 tour.

England now have a plan to get Archer ready for the second Test against India at Edgbaston in early July that would see the Barbados-born 30-year-old featuring for Sussex's 2nd XI, followed by a County Championship game against Durham starting on June 22.

If Archer comes through both matches with a clean bill of health, he could yet add to his tally of 13 Test caps after launching his international career in spectacular style in 2019 when he helped England win the 50-over World Cup and starred in a drawn Ashes series.

"If things go well, he should be available for the second Test," Wright told reporters. "He's got to keep ticking off every day and getting no sort of setbacks, but if all goes well and Jofra gets through that Durham game, then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test.

"We'll watch him in that game for Sussex and see where he's at. He's such a talent, it doesn't take him too long to get up to speed."

England, with Gus Atkinson absent following a hamstring strain sustained during the Zimbabwe game, are expected to opt for a pace attack of Carse, Woakes and Josh Tongue in the first Test against India.

