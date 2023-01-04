"Embarrassed": UFC's Dana White and wife apologise after slapping each other at a New Year party; WATCH video

UFC President Dana White is in the news for all the wrong reasons. On New Year's Eve when he was on a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with his wife, someone saw him engaging in a physical altercation with his wife. The New Year's Eve incident was captured on camera and went viral.

White is seen in a video released by TMZ on Monday engaging in a heated argument with his wife while visibly intoxicated. Anne White aggravated matters by slapping her husband across the face. As the argument raged on, White slapped his wife across the face, but other members of the group intervened. Both White and his wife have issued statements claiming reconciliation and asking for privacy to deal with the situation.

Speaking to TMZ on Monday, Dana White apologised and said there are "no excuses" for what happened.

You've heard me say over the years, "There is never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman and now here I am on TMZ talking about it," White said. "My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years. We've known each other since we were 12 years old. We've obviously been through some s--- together. We've got three kids."

"This is one of those situations that's horrible, I'm embarrassed, but it's also one of those situations that right now we're more concerned about our kids. We have three kids and obviously, since the video popped up, we've shown the kids the video and we're more focused on our family right now."

"I'm literally making no excuses for this thing at all. It's never happened before. It's the first time it's ever happened. People are going to say what they're going to say and it is what is. Whatever people say is deserved. I deserve it."

In a separate statement provided to TMZ, Anne White also said it was an isolated incident.

"Dana and I have been married for almost 30 years," she told TMZ. "To say this is out of character for him is an understatement. Nothing like this has ever happened before. Unfortunately, we were both drinking too much on New Year's Eve and things got out of control, on both sides. We've talked this through as a family and apologised to each other. I just hope people will respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

White and his family live in Las Vegas, where he has served as president of the UFC since 2001.

