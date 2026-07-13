/'Eighteen years is a lifetime': Head coach Stephan Fleming, Chennai Super Kings part ways after 10 finals and five titles

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephan Fleming has parted way with the IPL franchise after 18 years in position. The announcement came on Monday (Jul 13). Fleming, the former New Zealand skipper, had joined CSK as a player in 2008 before taking over coach duties in 2009 onwards. He also stepped down from other Super Kings franchises - Texas Super Kings in the USA's Major League Cricket (MLC) and Jo'burg Super Kings in South Africa's SA20. Fleming stood down after Texas Super Kings finished last in MLC 2026.

What is Fleming's record as CSK coach?

Under Fleming, CSK became of the most successful IPL teams in the history - winning joint-most five titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. They also won now defunct Champions League in 2010 and 2014. CSK, under Fleming, made it to playoffs a record 12 times and played the final 10 times. He forged one of the most successful captain-coach partnership with MS Dhoni who led CSK to all five titles.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the last three seasons though, CSK have not been up to the mark with their own level - finishing eighth in 2026 before finishing last in 2025.

What Fleming said about stepping down?

"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude," Fleming said in a statement. "My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career. I am proud of everything we have achieved. Together, we celebrated unforgettable victories, overcame difficult moments, and built memories that will stay with me forever. CSK will always be close to my heart, and I will be cheering the team on for years to come."

How CSK responded about parting ways with Fleming?