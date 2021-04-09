Do better parenting: R Ashwin ignites Twitter with rebuke to Pak PM Khan for rape remarks

Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday reacted to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comments in which he linked rape and sexual violence to how women dress. The former captain of the Pakistan cricket team has been under fire for his recent comments and has been accused of being a “rape apologist” by Human right groups in Pakistan.

Ashwin, who has always been a vocal character, took to social media platform Twitter as he schooled Khan by urging everyone to “do better parenting”.

After denouncing crimes against women and children, Khan had said that sexual violence was a result of "increasing obscenity", adding it was a product of India, the West and Hollywood movies.

“Let’s do better parenting please. ‘Today will determine our tomorrow’s’,” tweeted Ashwin on Friday.

Khan had recently denounced crimes against women and children but triggered controversy by linking rape and sexual violence to how women dress. The Oxford-educated Khan blamed “fahashi” (vulgarity) for the rise in rape cases in Pakistan while suggesting women cover up to prevent “temptation”.

“This entire concept of purdah (covering up or segregating) is to avoid temptation, not everyone has the willpower to avoid it," Khan had said.

The Pakistan PM added, "in any society where vulgarity is prevalent, there are consequences."

However, his comments irked the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

"Not only does this betray a baffling ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also lays the blame on rape survivors, who, as the government must know, can range from young children to victims of honour crimes," the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan said in a statement.

Pakistan is ranked as one of the most dangerous countries in the world for women in terms of safety and equality.

Meanwhile, Ashwin will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, starting April 9.