Delhi police detain protesting wrestlers including Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia

Delhi police detained on Sunday several wrestlers including Olympic medallists as well as dozens of their supporters as they attempted to march to parliament in New Delhi, an AFP reporter at the scene said.

A group of wrestlers have held a sit-in since last month demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Singh, the wrestling federation chief, over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

On Sunday the wrestlers attempted to march to India's new parliament just as it was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi but they were halted by hundreds of police.

Among those detained and hauled away into buses were Olympic bronze medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia.

"We respect our athletes, but we will not let there be any disturbance in the inauguration," broadcaster NDTV quoted a senior police official as saying.

Security in the national capital was tightened ahead of the inauguration of the new parliament building by Modi.

Personnel also stood guard on the borders of Delhi after a group of farmers attempted to enter the city to support the protesting wrestlers.

Earlier this month, dozens of farmers broke down police barricades in the city to join the protest.

Wrestling federation chief Singh, who is from Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has denied the accusations.

WFI President’s warning on Saturday

Wrestling Federation of India WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Saturday said that he is ready to face a narco test and urged the protesting wrestlers not to hold any kind of agitation near the new Parliament building, which will be inaugurated on Sunday.

"These players sat on agitation on January 18. I wrote to the Sports Ministry that I would step aside from wrestling and wait for the investigation to end. Two investigation committees were made by the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association. But the wrestlers did not wait for the investigation to end and returned to dharna. I was questioned for six hours by the police. I did not say anything. These players demanded that I undergo a narco test. When I saw that our elders from khaap panchayat wanted me to do so, I agreed. What else I should do? I am ready for investigation, narco test. I trust Supreme Court and Delhi Police," said Brij Bhushan in his statement.

