DC vs SRH ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

DC vs SRH ticket booking online: Delhi Capitals will take on guests Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams met earlier on Monday, April 24, in which Delhi Capitals thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs. The two teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table by losing 5 matches out of total 7 played. However, DC is on a 2-match winning streak. They defeated KKR in their sixth match while they trounced SRH in their latest contest. On the flip side, SRH are on a three-match losing streak. Both teams will look forward to adding two points to their account to keep their IPL campaign alive.

DC vs SRH ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow

If you want to book tickets for the DC vs SRH match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the DC vs SRH match and choose seats.