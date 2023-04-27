DC vs SRH ticket booking online: How to book tickets for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?
Story highlights
DC vs SRH ticket booking online: Delhi Capitals will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 29. Here is how you can book tickets for the match.
DC vs SRH ticket booking online: Delhi Capitals will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 29. Here is how you can book tickets for the match.
DC vs SRH ticket booking online: Delhi Capitals will take on guests Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The two teams met earlier on Monday, April 24, in which Delhi Capitals thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs. The two teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table by losing 5 matches out of total 7 played. However, DC is on a 2-match winning streak. They defeated KKR in their sixth match while they trounced SRH in their latest contest. On the flip side, SRH are on a three-match losing streak. Both teams will look forward to adding two points to their account to keep their IPL campaign alive.
DC vs SRH ticket booking online: How to book through BookMyShow
If you want to book tickets for the DC vs SRH match, you can use either the BookMyShow app or Paytm. To book through BookMyShow, you need to open the app or website and sign up or log in. Then go to the ‘Sports’ tab and select ‘Cricket’ or search for the DC vs SRH match and choose seats.
The booking price may vary according to the seats you choose. After selecting your seats, you can choose to have the tickets home delivered or to collect them from the booking counter during the match day itself. Finally, make the payment through UPI, debit, credit card, internet banking, or other options, and you will receive a confirmation by email or SMS.
How to book through Paytm?
To book through Paytm, open the app and scroll down to the ‘Ticket Booking’ section or search for the DC vs SRH IPL match and choose your seats from the seat map. Then make the payment via UPI, Paytm wallet, or other methods. You will receive a booking confirmation on your registered mobile number and email.
DC vs SRH match details
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday, April 29. The match will be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be televised by Star Sports Network in India. It will be streamed live by the JioCinema app.