DC vs KKR, IPL 2021: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report, stats, weather forecast - All you need to know

Delhi Capitals will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League. It will be the second match of the doubleheader Thursday and will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ: MI vs RR, IPL 2021: Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report, Delhi weather forecast, Head-to-head stats - All you need to know

Despite a recent loss against RCB, Delhi Capitals maintain a clean record with four wins out of six matches and sit on the third spot of the IPL points table. The team will be hoping for Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada to return to their match-winning forms as the team's responsibility lies on young skipper Rishabh Pant. Delhi Capitals opener, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have produced some best opening partnership for the team and will be looking to continue to do so. Shimron Hetmyer's quick-fire fifty in the previous match proves that the West Indian is back in form and will be lethal for the opposition bowling attack.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will have some morales boosted after a win over Punjab Kings. However, the team is yet to find its rhythm in its batting order. Skipper Eoin Morgan found some form in the last match and will be looking to continue his form. Shivam Mavi was clinical with his bowling against Punjab Kings the last match and will be seen as a threat for the Capitals' batsmen.

PITCH REPORT:

The match between KKR and PBKS witnessed a sluggish pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While bowlers are likely to get assistance from the surface, there are chances that batsmen might read the conditions better and post more runs on the board. A total close to 160 could be challenging for the chasing team.

WEATHER PREDICTION:

The weather in Ahmedabad is expected to be extremely hot with temperatures hovering around 42 degrees Celsius. While there are no chances of rain interruptions in the match, heavy dew could play a major role in determining the winner of the match.

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

KKR dominate the equation against DC (14-11).