CWC '23: 'He looks to be in different league' - Akhtar lauds Rahul for classy 97* in India's win vs Australia

India defeated Australia by six wickets in match 5 of the CWC 2023 edition on Sunday (October 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This was the opening game for both sides in the marquee event, which kicked off on October 5 in Ahmedabad. Winning the toss, Pat Cummins-led Australia opted to bat and were well-placed at 110 for 2 before being reduced to 119 for 5 to be eventually bundled out for 199 in 49.3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja (3 for 28), Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 42) and Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 35) led the charge with the ball before Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97 not out) constructed a partnership to take India home.

Kohli and Rahul joined forces with India struggling at 2 for 3 before the duo added an impressive 165-run fourth-wicket stand to take India out of troubled waters and steer them to an easy win, with 52 balls remaining. After the clash, Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar lauded Rahul for his chanceless knock and hailed his fitness for keeping wickets and swift running between the wickets along with Kohli.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said, "The way KL Rahul asserted his authority, he looks to be in a different league. Virat Kohli played a great innings but he could not play a chanceless innings. When KL Rahul was batting, he did not give any chance throughout his innings."

'People laud Virat Kohli for his fitness and his running between the wickets, but KL Rahul...'

Akhtar further opined, "Rahul hit shots when it was needed, and soaked in pressure with the situation of the game was tough. Virat Kohli's dropped catch was the turning point yes, but KL Rahul giving stability was crucial. You play him at any number - in the middle order, and opening, he does well. Don't forget that he kept wickets as well just before this for 50 overs."

He added, "People laud Virat Kohli for his fitness and his running between the wickets, but KL Rahul is running with him too and also after keeping wickets and that needs to be talked about. KL Rahul is a complete player and needs to be backed throughout."

Rahul missed out on a hundred by finishing the match with a sublime six, off Cummins, when he was on 91. Nonetheless, his form bodes well for India who will now take on Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in New Delhi.

