Curtly Ambrose as much an achiever: Viv Richards backs former Windies pacer after Chris Gayle's jibe

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards has come out in support of his former teammate Curtly Ambrose after Chris Gayle slammed the former fast bowler over his comments on his selection in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad. Gayle had vented out his frustration against Ambrose after the former pacer said that Gayle should not have been an 'automatic choice' in the Windies' T20 World Cup squad.

Richards has now extended support to Ambrose and said he is entitled to his opinion. The batting legend stated that Ambrose is as much an achiever as Gayle and that the 'Universe Boss' should have respected his opinion even if it was not in his favour.

"It's Curly's honest opinion and he's entitled to that and he is just as much an achiever as Chris Gayle at the highest level," Richards told Daily Observer.

"So when you hear it's coming from an individual who would have also been an achiever and being a legend in the department of the sport we would have represented, you must have respect for that too," he added.

Gayle had lashed out at Ambrose after the former West Indies pacer's remarks on his selection. The veteran left-hander called Ambrose a 'negative person' while asserting that he had 'no respect' for him. Ambrose had said that Gayle's recent form in T20 tournaments didn't guarantee him a spot in the Windies squad.

Gayle, who is the leading run-getter in T20 cricket, has 1854 runs to his name in 74 T20Is for Windies. He has two centuries and 14 fifties to his name in T20Is for West Indies. Richards said if he was Gayle, he would have taken Ambrose's criticism in a positive way.

"If I was Chris, the best positive way I would look at it would be to set my mind on what I would like to accomplish because it is just not Curtly because there are so many folks who would have had their criticisms about Gayle," said Richards.