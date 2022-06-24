CSK player issues apology after flashing middle finger post his Mankad dismissal in opening tie of TNPL 2022

In the opening game of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022, a huge controversy erupted. As Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) locked horns with the Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG), at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, the Chepauk XI were asked to chase down a mammoth 185. During the start of the run-chase, N Jagadeesan made heads turn for all the wrong reasons.

In the fourth over of the second innings, bowled by Baba Aparajith, Jagadeesan was run-out by the bowler at the non-striker's end for backing too much. After being adjudged out via the controversial mode of dismissal (i.e. Mankading), the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) player was furious and publicly flashed the middle finger several times on senior domestic player Aparajith en route to the pavillion. As fans and supporters have slammed him, strict action is expected against him.

On Friday afternoon (June 24), Chepauk's opener Jagadeesan issued a public apology on Twitter. "My deepest apologies to all of you for my inexcusable behaviour at yesterday's match. Cricket has always been what I live for - and the sportsmanship that comes along with the sport is something I deeply respect. Which is why it is very hard for me to digest how I reacted."

"Passion is always key in any sport - but controlling it and channelising it the right way is more important. And that is something I failed at doing when I let my temper get the better of me. No excuses for what has been done, I will do better and be better. With Regret, Jagadeesan"

ALSO READ | Ian Bishop lauds Sarfaraz Khan as Indian batter averages 82 in FC cricket, second only to Sir Don Bradman

The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer returned for a 15-ball 25. Nonetheless, he made headlines for the wrong reasons and will hope to learn from his mistakes after making the obscene gesture.

Talking about the match, the game went down to the wire as TNPL's new season has started with a bang. After the Royal Kings posted 184-4, riding on Sanjay Yadav's 87 and L Suryaprakash's 67, Chepauk also ended their full quota of overs at 184-8 before the Kings defeated them in the super over.