Cristiano Ronaldo touches down in Manchester, greeted by Darren Fletcher - see pics

Premier League club Manchester United has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in the United Kingdom, just days after completing his sensational transfer from Juventus.

On the official site, Man Utd gave details about the Portuguese superstar's arrival in the UK as they stated that he landed at Manchester Airport on Thursday evening.

After arriving on a private jet, Ronaldo was greeted by Darren Fletcher, who is his former teammate and the club's technical director.

ALSO READ | Winger Jadon Sancho to miss England's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland

After making an emotional return to Man Utd after over 12 years, Ronaldo will make his second debut at home against Newcastle United on September 11 after the international break.

Manchester United's Champions League campaign will begin in the Swiss capital of Bern three days later, as they will face Young Boys.

See pictures:

Cristiano Ronaldo was greeted by Darren Fletcher on arrival in Manchester at a private terminal #mulive [mu] pic.twitter.com/dGrLVjaWpC — utdreport (@utdreport) September 3, 2021 ×

ALSO READ | Repeat racism offenders should be kicked out of international football, says Gareth Bale

Ronaldo to wear jersey 7

United confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the iconic number seven again after returning to Old Trafford as Edinson Cavani agreed to surrender the shirt.

Jersey number seven has previously been worn by Man Utd icons like George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona and David Beckham. Now, it has returned to Ronaldo, who wore the legendary shirt number during his first spell with the club.

Cavani wore the shirt last season and also in the away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. The club on its official site said that Cavani has agreed to wear 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.