Cricket: WTC Final, India vs New Zealand: Day-wise weather forecast as rain threat looms in Southampton

Fans of cricket are eagerly waiting for the ICC World Test Championship Final, scheduled to be played from June 18 in Southampton between India and New Zealand. While the two top Test sides have played terrific cricket over the inaugural WTC cycle, the fans are looking forward to witnessing who will come victorious in the much-awaited summit clash.

India have lost just one series in the WTC cycle, against Zealand, and would be looking to turn the tables when they take on the Black Caps in the final on Friday.

However, the weather conditions might play spoilsport with spells of rain and overcast conditions predicted during the course of the match.

Ahead of the WTC Final, let us take a look at the day-wise weather forecast in Southampton:

Day 1-June 18

The weather is predicted to be overcast on Day 1 with spells of showers and thunderstorms. The play is likely to be affected by the weather and the match might lose a few overs.

Day 2- June 19

The weather conditions on Day 2 will gradually improve. While it is expected to remain overcast, not much rain is anticipated by the experts. However, with fickle English conditions, one can never predict when rain gods decide to come into the play.

Day 3- June 20

Plenty of rain is expected on Day 3 with windy conditions as well. While overs are expected to be lost on Day 3, pacers will enjoy the play if they get some cricket.

Day 4- June 21

Partly cloudy conditions are expected on Day 4 and it will be much better than Day 3. While no rain is expected, overcast conditions might assist the pacers again, making it difficult for batters.

Day 5- June 22

Cloudy conditions with a spell of showers in the morning and afternoon are predicted. While overs are likely to be lost on Day 5, the players would be eager to take the field in the evening as the forecast suggests there will be a clear sky after a passage of rain in the afternoon.

Day 6- June 23 (Reserve Day)

If the match moves to the reserve day, the weather is expected to partly sunny and fans could expect the match to be continued without any substantial delay.