Cricket: 'Overall development needed as far as fielding is concerned', says the fielding coach Abhay Sharma

Abhay Sharma, the fielding coach of the Indian women’s team, has professed that a great deal of work has to be done to the extent that the physicality and wellness of players are concerned.

Abhay Sharma was with the Indian women during the home series against South Africa in March. Notwithstanding, he didn't get a ton of time with the players since the series was declared unexpectedly. The fielding coach is wanting to draw out certain progressions in the group during the series in England.

Addressing PTI, Abhay Sharma said that the Indian women's squad is lingering behind in handling in contrast with overseas sides. He expounded:

"Overall development is needed as far as fielding is concerned. The game is changing, you have to be more athletic. Technically, work needs to be done.”

"What I observed is that a lot of girls are struggling with their throwing techniques. If you develop the wrong technique in your early days then it troubles you with injuries.

Once the technical side is taken care of, then you can build on the strength part" - he added.

On asking his input on the series against South Africa, Abhay Sharma answered that the South African team was certainly a lot speedier and adaptable in the field. The fielding coach added that he will attempt to communicate with the players on a one-on-one premise to see everyone's qualities and shortcomings in a superior way.

“As of now technically they really need to work hard. What I have noticed in women's cricket is that a lot of U-19 players are going on to play for the senior team. The workload is more on their shoulders and they are not that strong. We have to accept that there is a huge difference between foreign teams and our girls. The South African girls were more athletic, they cover the ground quicker and they are a little stronger also” – he said.

The series against South Africa was India's first in a year as the cricketing calendar was influenced because of COVID-19. As indicated by Abhay Sharma, aside from batting and bowling, the Indian team was poor with their running between the wickets as well. He said in such manner:

"The last series what I saw was there was a lapse in judgement in some cases, maybe because they were playing after a long time. A lot depends on the frame of mind. We will work sincerely on that front. The running between wickets is a huge part of the game. If the team is having good coordination then you can convert those singles into twos and that is one area where we can add pressure on the opposition."

Team India will play a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20s in England in June. Later in the year, India will visit Australia for six limited-overs matches and a Test match at the WACA, which will be the women's group's first pink-ball experience.

