Cricket: IPL 2021 to resume on September 19 in UAE, final scheduled on October 15

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has locked on the date for the resumption of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to be held in the UAE. The first game, after the resumption, will be played on September 19 while the final will be hosted on October 10.

According to ANI, the Indian board is confident of hosting the remainder of IPL 2021 successfully in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi while adding that the BCCI has always been keen on a 25-day window to finish the T20 tournament.

"The discussions went really well and with ECB already giving us the oral nod to host the event ahead of the BCCI SGM, it was about closing the deal over the last week. The first game after the season resumes will be held on September 19 while we will have the final on October 15. The BCCI was always keen on a 25-day window to finish the remaining matches," a BCCI official told ANI.

When quizzed about the situation regarding overseas players’ availability for IPL 2021, the official said that the Indian board is hopeful of positive outcomes.

"The discussions have started and we are keeping fingers crossed that the foreign players will be mostly available. If a couple of them do not manage to turn up, we shall then decide on the future course of action. But keeping fingers crossed for now and hoping to have an action-packed end to the 14th edition in UAE," the official said.

The IPL 2021 franchises are confident that the BCCI will have fruitful discussions with foreign boards in a bid to make players available for the remaining matches.

"What we were made aware after the BCCI SGM is that the board will be speaking to the foreign boards and check on the availability of the foreign cricketers. We are confident that the BCCI will find the best possible solution and honestly it is a matter of the BCCI officials speaking to the respective board officials, so we should wait to hear from the board on this.

"Yes, if we do end up missing some of the foreign stars, that is an area which would need some attention when it comes to picking replacements as the foreign players are also integral to the teams. Team balance can go for a toss, so keeping fingers crossed on that one," the franchise official said.