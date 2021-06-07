Cricket: India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka to start from July 13 - Check full schedule

The complete schedule for the much-awaited India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka has been announced. The six-match series where the Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in three ODIs and as many T20Is will commence from July 13 with the final match of the tour to be played on July 25.

Sony Sports took to social media platform Twitter to announce the schedule of India's tour of Sri Lanka in July.

In what promises to be a high-octane series, the Indian team will field a second-string side consisting of white-ball specialists who are not part of India’s ongoing tour of the UK, where the Virat Kohli-led side will play the World Test Championship final and five-match Test series against England.

The Indian squads for the Sri Lanka tour are likely to be announced by the end of June.

The likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar among others are expected to be in the Indian squad whereas a call on Shreyas Iyer will be taken depending on his recovery from shoulder surgery.

The series will provide an opportunity for the Indian team management to get a good look at some of the fringe players in the side ahead of the T20 World Cup.

According to reports, Rahul Dravid is likely to take charge of the Indian team with Ravi Shastri and Co busy with the tour of UK.

India tour of Sri Lanka in July: Full schedule

1st ODI: July 13

2nd ODI: July 16

3rd ODI: July 18

1st T20I: July 21

2nd T20I: July 23

3rd T20I: July 25