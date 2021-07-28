Cricket: IND vs SL, 2nd T20I- Sri Lanka expected to fight back as India look for series win

Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. The news caused a deferment in India's T20I series in Sri Lanka. Team India will now meet Sri Lanka today for the second T20I.

The subsequent match was moved by a day and the two sides will play two games in consecutive days with India driving the series 1-0.

It's an easy decision that India will ring in the replacements for the impending match. The possible question, in this case, is if only Krunal Pandya will be supplanted or will top-order also be changed.

Head-to-Head

India lead the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka by a 14-5 edge. The teams have played against one another in 20 T20I matches.

India have a great lead in the head-to-head record on Sri Lankan soil. The Men dressed in Blue have won five T20Is here contrasted with only one win for the home side.

Sri Lanka

24-year-old Charith Asalanka, one of the finds of the series for Sri Lanka, is likewise doubtful to play on Tuesday because of a hamstring injury he endured an injury during the first T20I. Lahiru Udara could make his debut.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was struck on the finger by Hardik Pandya during his game dominating 65 in the third ODI, has been ruled out of the entire series.

All-rounder Ishan Jayaratne could likewise make his debut. While Akila Dananjaya ought to get another game, Praveen Jayawickrama's form in the third ODI allows him a thin opportunity of making it to the XI.

India

All eight individuals distinguished as the close contacts of India allrounder Krunal Pandya have tested negative for Covid-19 in RT-PCR tests done on Tuesday. Although the identity of those players has not been uncovered by the BCCI, it is understood that they cannot travel to the ground for the last two T20Is of the Sri Lanka series.

If a possibility emerges where the management may acquire a complete overhaul in the playing XI, yet there will be sufficient ammunition in the squad to choose the playing XI from the squad.

Chetan Sakariya can strengthen the pace battery. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar effectively the two fundamental seamers, Chetan Sakariya is a potential pacer.

The bowling department of the Indian side looks strong. Bhuvneshwar Kumar appears to have discovered the touch in his death bowling and spinners have been tight and viable.