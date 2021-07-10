Cricket: If MS Dhoni doesn’t play IPL next season, I too won’t play, says Suresh Raina

Former India batsman Suresh Raina stunned his fans on August 15, 2020, by following MS Dhoni in his retirement venture. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina had arrived in the Chennai Super Kings' camp when they chose to retire from international cricket.

In a conversation with News 24 Sports, Suresh Raina expressed that he also would not play the IPL next season if CSK captain MS Dhoni won’t be a part of IPL. The southpaw, nonetheless, added that he will attempt to persuade MS Dhoni to play on for another season, simply on the off chance that CSK proceeds to win IPL 2021. He said:

“If Dhoni doesn’t play the IPL next year, then I will also not play. We have played together since 2008. And, if we win the IPL this year, I will convince him to play the next season as well.”

Suresh Raina further said that he needs to continue to play for CSK although two teams and set to be added to the T20 league one year from now. He added: “Two new teams will be coming in next season but I want to keep playing for CSK. I hope we do well in this tournament, and then we will see how things go.”

He announced his international retirement on the same day as MS Dhoni last year - August 15. The two cricketers shared incredible camaraderie and featured in various significant partnerships for India just as CSK.

Both the players were retained by CSK ahead of IPL 2011, 2014, and 2018 auctions. Suresh Raina - the most capped player had withdrawn from IPL 2020 because of personal reasons. He was retained for IPL 2021 and made his comeback for CSK this season. He will be travelling to UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021, which starts off in September.

