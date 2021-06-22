Cricket: Birmingham Phoenix confirm coaching line ups for The Hundred

Birmingham Phoenix have finalised their coaching teams ahead of the start of The Hundred. Andrew McDonald will not travel over to England this summer due to the ongoing global issues caused by the pandemic.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori will step up to the role of Men’s Interim Head Coach this summer while McDonald will support the side as a consultant before returning as Men’s Head Coach in 2022.

After a hugely successful playing career that sees him remembered as one of New Zealand’s greatest-ever cricketers, Vettori has gained extensive coaching experience having had spells in charge of Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast.

He will be supported by two Assistant Coaches - Alex Gidman & James Franklin who have extensive experience in England, both on and off the field, and are currently Head Coaches at Worcestershire & Durham respectively.

Ben Sawyer remains as Head Coach of the Women’s side with some exciting additions to his backroom staff.

Former England cricketer Caroline Foster (nee Atkins) is one of three Assistant Coaches alongside Dominic Ostler and Gareth Davies who currently coach the Warwickshire and Worcestershire Women’s sides.

Foster is a former World Cup and Ashes winner and coached Western Storm to the final of the Kia Super League in its inaugural season in 2016.

Daniel Vettori said: “I feel really honoured to be asked to step up and take the reigns from Andrew this year. We’ll continue to communicate regularly and Andrew’s advice will be vital to our success. Our squad looks really strong and we want to build a winning team and hopefully bring The Hundred trophy to Birmingham.”

Andrew McDonald commented: “It was a really hard decision not to travel over this summer and I’m extremely sad that I won’t be there in person to coach the team. I’ll be doing everything I can to give advice and support to Daniel and his team and I’m already looking forward to playing a role in person next season.”

Caroline Foster said: “I feel thrilled to be working with Birmingham Phoenix this summer. Ben is a fantastic coach who has experience around the world and I can’t wait to work with him and the players ahead of what is an incredibly exciting moment not just for Birmingham Phoenix but for women’s cricket as a whole.”