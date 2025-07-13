/Ajinkya Rahane clears intentions on future with Team India, says 'I still want to...'

Former India stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane has cleared his intent on playing for Team India as he contemplates a return to the side. Rahane, a veteran of the game has not played for the national side since July 2023 but wants to rebuild his career with the national side in the red-ball format where he has largely enjoyed a successful spell. He also opened up on playing in the domestic circuit for India with the season set to start soon.

Rahane open to India return

"I still want to play Test cricket," Rahane, currently in London, told Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton in an interview with Sky Sports. "I'm really passionate about playing Test cricket. I'm enjoying my cricket at the moment.

"I'm here just for a few days. I carried my trainers and my training clothes so that I can keep myself fit. Our domestic season is starting, so preparations have just begun."

Rahane was at Lord’s on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs England Test when he opened up on his future with the side. Over the years he has played in 85 Test matches for India and scored 5077 runs while in the ODI format, he has scored 2962 runs in 90 matches.

Rahane was considered as an option for the vacant number four role in the Indian side after Virat Kohli’s retirement. However, the Mumbai batter was overlooked in favour of Karun Nair who was given the opportunity for the England tour after impressing in the domestic circuit.

If Nair continues to fail in the red-ball format, Rahane could be thrown a lifeline to return to the Indian time. So far in the series, Nair has scored 77 runs in four innings with an average of 19.5. If Nair’s poor form continues he could be out of the Indian team with Rahane still in contention alongside Cheteshwar Pujara.