9 instances when teams ended with identical scores in a Test match – IND vs ENG, Lord's Test joins list

Published: Jul 13, 2025, 12:13 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 12:13 IST

Here is a look at nine instances when teams have ended with identical scores in a Test match as India vs England, Lord's Test becomes the latest to join the list. 

1. South Africa vs England, Durban, 1910 - 199 Runs
1. South Africa vs England, Durban, 1910 - 199 Runs

It was the first time in Test cricket history in 1910 when both sides were dismissed for identical scores as South Africa and England shared the spoils. Both teams were dismissed for 199 before the Proteas went on to win the match on their home turf.

2. India vs West Indies, Kanpur, 1958 - 222 Runs
2. India vs West Indies, Kanpur, 1958 - 222 Runs

It was not until 1958, 48 years after the first instance that both teams were dismissed for identical scores. Both India and West Indies playing at Kanpur’s Green Park were bowled out for 222, but it was the visitors who would win the match.

3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, Auckland, 1973 - 402 Runs
3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, Auckland, 1973 - 402 Runs

Pakistan and New Zealand joined the list in 1973 as both sides were dismissed for 402 in Auckland. The match ended in a draw as Pakistan and New Zealand enjoyed a high-scoring contest.

4. West Indies vs Australia, Kingston, 1973 - 428 Runs
4. West Indies vs Australia, Kingston, 1973 - 428 Runs

In the same year, Australia and West Indies also had a high-scoring stalemate as both sides were facing one another in Kingston. Both West Indies and Australia were bowled out for 428 before the match ended in a draw after the second innings.

5. England vs India, Birmingham, 1986 – 390 Runs
5. England vs India, Birmingham, 1986 – 390 Runs

In a historic tour for India, the contest at Edgbaston between England and India saw a rare stalemate. Both sides were dismissed for 390 as the match ended in a draw, but India won the series 1-0, their first Test series win on English soil.

6. West Indies vs England, St John's, 1994 – 593 Runs
6. West Indies vs England, St John's, 1994 – 593 Runs

A Test match that went into history books for Brain Lara’s 375-run knock, saw both sides finish on 593 runs. While the West Indies declared on the score, England were bowled out and is still the highest score for an identical score of a Test match innings.

7. West Indies vs Australia, St John's, 2003 – 240 Runs
7. West Indies vs Australia, St John's, 2003 – 240 Runs

For the second time in their history and 30 years after the first instance, both Australia and West Indies shared the same score before getting bowled out. Both teams were bowled out for 240 runs at St John’s Park with Brian Lara as the skipper.

8. England vs New Zealand, Leeds, 2015 – 350 Runs
8. England vs New Zealand, Leeds, 2015 – 350 Runs

In the Headingley Test in 2015, England and New Zealand shared a similar feat as both were bowled out for a score of 350 runs. This was the second time the rare feat was achieved on English soil with the previous occasion coming in 1986.

9. England vs India, Lord's, 2025 – 387 Runs
9. England vs India, Lord's, 2025 – 387 Runs

The ‘home of cricket’ became the latest ground to witness the rare feat of both teams ending their innings on the same score. Both England and India were bowled out for 387 in the Lord’s Test with the series level at 1-1.

