Columbian cyclist wins race, celebrations cut-short after he crashes into his wife - WATCH

A professional Columbian cyclist, named Luis Carlos Chia, emerged on top in a race, however, his celebrations were short-lived in what led to a bizarre incident soon after. At the finish line, he crashed straight into his wife who was busy taking pictures of her husband's sweet victory.

It was a hard-fought race that saw Chia end at the top and his bicycle kept moving ahead into a group of photographers, which also included his wife. Much to his dismay, he crashed into her and led to a severe injury to his life partner.

Here's the video, which has gone viral in a jiffy:

¿Que pasa @fedeciclismocol ? Cada vez tenemos más entre los mejores ciclistas del mundo, pero la logística local bien, gracias pic.twitter.com/mx6jeGPntW — Katy Orrego (@Skygirl42) June 5, 2022 ×

Soon after the incident broke out, the TV commentators immediately picked up the crash collision. However, it was later revealed that the woman knocked out was none other than the eventual winner's wife, named Claudia Roncancio.

The local reports revealed that Claudia remained under medical observation. In addition, she needed stitches to a head wound.

“I wanted to brake but the bike didn’t respond. I hit my wife but it could have just as easily have been another person, Chia told a Colombian newspaper. He further added, "The doctors have checked her and more than anything it was the shock of it. She knew there was going to be a sprint finish and I don’t understand why she didn’t get out of the way."

Previously in February, another such incident had occurred involving a cyclist, named Tony Inderbitzin. For the unversed, back then he was tossed off his bike and then rammed by an unstoppable and angry bull, turning an off-road race event, across California in the U.S., into an utter chaos.