College Basketball: Arizona State stuns No. 7 Arizona with half-court buzzer-beater in rivalry game

Desmond Cambridge Jr.'s half-court buzzer-beater helped Arizona State Sun Devils stun their in-state rivals No. 7 Arizona Wildcats 89-88, on Saturday night, at McKale Centre in Tuscon. The Sun Devils came back from behind to erase a 10-point deficit in the rivalry game to shock the Wildcats in the final seconds of the game.

The game was hanging in balance and the Wildcats seemed to be getting away with the win after Arizona's Oumar Ballo scored on a free throw to build a two-point difference. The Sun Devils had some different plans though as Cambridge got an inbound pass from teammate Jamiya Neal with just 2.9 seconds left on the clock.

Cambridge then rushed up the court before skipping and jumping to take his final shot. The attempt, from about 60 feet, was good enough as the ball found the end of the thread and sent the Makale Centre in a frenzy.

DOWN GOES NO. 7 ARIZONA‼️@SunDevilHoops WINS IT AT THE BUZZER 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/qJus7icYDO — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 25, 2023 ×

Cambridge Jr., apart from draining the epic winner, also top scored with 19 points for Arizona State. Sun Devils' D.J. Horne also chipped in with 18 points and seven assists. With the stunning win, ASU finally has their revenge for a 69-60 loss against Arizona on the New Year's Eve at home.

Arizona State, under head coach Bobby Hurley, is trying to make it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 when they were beaten in the first round. The only other time Hurley and the Sun Devils made it to the tourney was in the year 2018 when they crash out after losing to Syracuse in a First Four game.

Sitting tight at fourth position in the Pac-12 conference, Arizona State Sun Devils have just two games left in the regular season, both on the road, before the start of the conference tournament on March 8.

