/Charith Asalanka’s T20 captaincy under review as Sri Lanka prepares for home World Cup

Sri Lanka may be considering a change in T20 captaincy just two months ahead of their home World Cup, with Charith Asalanka’s future in charge under scrutiny. Chief selector Upul Tharanga said no final decision has been made yet, but selectors are reviewing options after Asalanka’s recent poor form. Asalanka was sent home from the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan due to illness, according to team management. Tharanga emphasised that this was the reason for his absence and not a disciplinary move.

“We have to weigh our best options after this series. With the World Cup so close, we can’t make big changes,” he said. The selectors had already considered alternative leadership before the Pakistan tour. Dasun Shanaka, who has captained Sri Lanka before, was named vice-captain to provide another option. “Charith is still our captain in plans. We appointed Dasun as a stand-in because of Charith’s illness,” Tharanga added.

Asalanka’s record as captain has been mixed. In 68 T20 innings, he has a strike rate of 126, and this year he has scored 156 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate of 122. Sri Lanka have won 11 and lost 14 matches under his leadership.

His return from Pakistan has fueled media speculation, with some reports suggesting he opposed staying in the country after a suicide bombing in Islamabad. Tharanga dismissed these claims, attributing his absence solely to illness. “He had a viral fever and body aches. The physio couldn’t predict when he would recover, so we had to make this decision,” he said.