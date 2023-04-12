Champions League: Frank Lampard's Chelsea face MONSTER Real Madrid challenge; Milan host Napoli in first leg

Frank Lampard will make his second European debut as manager for Chelsea in a crunch Champions League quarterfinal clash on Wednesday, April 12 as they take on Real Madrid. Champions from the previous two editions, both Real and Chelsea will meet for the third consecutive season in the knockout stage, with the winner going on to win the Champions League. In the other European tie of the night, AC Milan host Napoli at the San Siro.

Lampard faces tough challenge

Frank Lampard will have the improbable job of repeating the heroics of 2012 and 2021 and leading the West London outfit to glory. Chelsea, champions of Europe in 2012 and 2021 sacked their managers in the second half of the campaign and will look to replicate those success stories. In the opposition camp, Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to add an unprecedented fifth Champions League title to his trophy cabinet as manager.

Ancelotti managed Chelsea from 2009 to 2011 before being shown the exit doors at the London side. The clash on Wednesday will be the fifth time Chelsea and Real go head-to-head, with only one win for the home side. Last season, Chelsea won the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu but eventually lost the tie in extra time.

Real will be without Ferland Mendy while the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga were rested for the La Liga clash against Villareal. With the domestic league almost out of grabs, the Champions League will be Real’s main target at the end of the season.

Armando Broja (knee) and Cesar Azpilicueta are out for Chelsea while they will welcome back Mason Mount to the team, having served a suspension in the second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

In the second clash of the night, Napoli will travel to AC Milan in an all-Italian affair. Recently Napoli were thrashed 4-0 by Milan and will look to avoid a repeat of the same scoreline.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Alaba; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Kepa; James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell; Kovacic, Fernandez, Kante; Sterling, Havertz, Felix

