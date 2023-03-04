Champions League: Big blow to PSG as star winger Neymar ruled out of Bayern Munich clash due to ankle injury

Paris Saint Germain star winger Neymar will miss the upcoming Champions League clash against Bayern Munich due to an ankle injury, coach Christophe Galtier said on Friday. It was during PSG's league match against Lille on February 19th when Neymar got injured and was taken out on a stretcher. Upon doing scans, it got reported that he suffered an ankle ligament injury and will miss the next two games including the Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Saturday.

Speaking on Neymar's absence, Galtier said it surely is a big blow to the team but they have plans in place to balance things out. As how he brought in an extra mid-fielder instead of playing a forward in Neymar's absence in PSG's last game against Marseille that they won 3-0, thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi, Galtier feels he would go ahead with a similar strategy in the big game against Bayern.

"Not having him (Neymar) is a big loss, but maybe we can add another midfielder to balance the team," Galtier told a news conference on Friday. "The work of my two attackers (Messi and Mbappe) and my three midfielders have been remarkable in Marseille. Without Ney, we will be with three midfielders and two attackers.

"To tell you that Ney's absence is trivial, no. You have to be one of the best passers in Ligue 1 and it's still a detrimental absence for us," Gaffer added.

On the other hand, full-back Achraf Hakimi will also be missing out as an investigation on him on rape charges is currently undergoing; and as a result, PSG will enter the return leg against Bayern without two of their impact players. The Ligue 1 leaders that lost their first leg of the round-of-16 against Bayern 0-1 will aim to overturn the deficit in the away game on Wednesday.