Champions League: Bayern Munich face STERN Man City challenge for SF berth; Inter eye smooth passage in last 4

Bayern Munich will eye a monumental comeback in the Champions League quarterfinal as they take on English Champions Manchester City in the second leg on Wednesday, April 19. Having lost the first leg 0-3, Bayern will need to be at their fluent best to overcome tournament favourites City with the winner set to play Real Madrid in the semifinal. In the evening’s other tie, Italian giants Inter Milan will look to consolidate their 2-0 lead as they take on Benfica at home and will look to reach their first Champions League semifinal in 13 years.

Can Bayern upset Man City?

The record German champions, in Thomas Tuchel’s first European game in charge, were put to the sword after they were blown away 3-0 in Manchester. While the clash comes early for Eric Chuppo-Motting, the German side has plenty of firepower in their ranks and could stage a big comeback into the contest. On the horizon, Pep Guardiola will try to get one better on his former side with his own firepower.

City have won only once at the Allianz Arena and will look to book another semifinal berth as Real Madrid await them yet again in the last four.

The home side will have a huge boost in the form of Sadio Mane as he returns to the squad having served his one-match club suspension. Mane was suspended for having an altercation with Leroy Sane during the first leg in Manchester. However, Bayern will still be without the likes of Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez as they are out with long-term injuries.

On the horizon, City will have a near-perfect squad as they still are in the FA Cup along with a tense Premier League (PL) title challenge on the hands as well. Phil Foden is expected to be on the bench while the likes of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne are also expected to be on the show after they were given early relief on the weekend against Leicester City.

Inter eye dream semifinal clash

In the night’s other clash, three-time champions Inter Milan will look for a dream date in the semifinal against arch-rivals AC Milan as they carry a 2-0 advantage from the first leg. Inter’s domestic form has been dismal, but an unlikely run in the Champions League has given manager Simone Inzaghi a reprieve. A draw or even a loss by 0-1 could still see Inter make the last four and set up an all-Italian affair against AC Milan in the semifinal.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

