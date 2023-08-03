Broad considered retirement in 2022, Stokes and McCullum talked him out of it, reveals Anderson

Stuart Broad announced his retirement in the middle of the fifth and final Test of Ashes 2023. Broad ended his career in a fitting way, slamming a six on his last ball and also claiming the last two wickets of the high-voltage series. The legendary bowler ended with 604 Test scalps and a total of 847 wickets. Even in Ashes 2023, he was England's top wicket-taker (22) and second-most overall.

'It was not a surprise'

Recently, Broad's bowling partner James Anderson revealed that the 37-year-old Broad was considering retirement in 2022 before Test captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum persuaded him to reconsider. "Stuart told me about his retirement over a coffee before we got on the team bus for the third day's play. I was a bit shocked initially but when it sank in, it was not a surprise. He considered it last summer but Baz and Stokesy managed to talk him out of it," Anderson wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

He added, "Then if you look back on the Ashes series, as he said himself, it was the perfect way to go out. It was nice we did not go out at the same time together as well. We have always been put in a bracket as a partnership but he is in his own right, one of the best bowlers England has ever produced so he deserved his own send-off."

Broad started his international career in 2006. In his initial years, the pacer bore the brunt of Yuvraj Singh's 6-sixes in an over during the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, he reinvented himself and became a potent force especially in the purest format of the game. The speedster was a regular in England's Test setup and played 167 games, ending with 3,662 runs -- with a best of 169 versus Pakistan -- and claimed 604 scalps.

