Brisbane weather forecast, IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rain gods to play spoil sport in series showdown?

India and Australia are set to lock horns at The Gabba in Brisbane in what will be the series decider of the four-Test series. With the series firmly locked at 1-1, the match promises to be a thrilling contest. However, the weather forecast in Brisbane isn't the best for cricket and could result in delay. But will rain force the match to be washed out completely?

There are major chances that the fourth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane could be halted by rain gods. Brisbane is expected to witness intermittent rainfall on the first three days of the fourth Test – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – with 50 per cent chance of rain disrupting the match on the last two days of the fourth Test.

Notably, if the Brisbane Test ends up in a draw then India will retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia are yet to lose a Test at The Gabba in Brisbane since 1988. The hosts made one change to their playing XI with Marcus Harris replacing the injured Will Pucovski. But India will confirm their playing XI before the match due to their injury concerns.

While the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari are out of Brisbane Test due to injuries, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah are also a doubt which may force the visitors to field an inexperience bowling attack.

"The medical team is working with Bumrah, we have to see tomorrow morning whether he is fit to play the fourth Test or not. If he can play, he will play, if he cannot, then he won't.

"The injuries are still being monitored. Our medical staff is looking into it, I would not be in a position to comment on this right now. We would like to give them as much time as possible. It will be tomorrow morning that you will know which eleven takes the field," India's batting coach Vikram Rathour said in the pre-match press conference on the eve of the final Test.

The four-match Test series is tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India winning the second in Melbourne. The Sydney Test ended in a draw.