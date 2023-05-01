Brij Bhushan Singh makes controversial claim amid accusations of sexual harassments by female wrestlers

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing accusations of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers, made a controversial comment while speaking to a TV news channel recently. Bhushan, against whom the two FIRs have now been registered following the wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, is said to have physically assaulted countless female grapplers including minors over the years.

“Earlier, they were saying that I had sexually abused 100 children. Then they started saying that it happened to 1,000 children. Did I eat roti made of Shilajit?” (Did I consume an energy booster (not verbatim) with bread), Singh told ABP News channel, as quoted by Hindustan Times.

He further added that the protest taking place at Jantar Mantar is all but politically motivated.

After several failed attempts by wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar trying to lodge an FIR against the accused, Brij Bhushan Singh, it got eventually registered by the Delhi Police on Friday. The FIRs were filed after Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta - who represents the Delhi Police, told an apex court bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha, that a case would get registered against the WFI chief.

The first of the two FIRs is related to allegations of a minor wrestler and is registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The second one is related to outraging the modesty of women.

Early this year, several medal-winning wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and others began the protest against Brij Bhushan over sexually harassing female wrestlers. While an oversight committee under the chairmanship of legendary MC Mary Kom was also formed to look into the matter, no FIR or arrest was made even after months of the probe.

In April, wrestlers returned to the site to resume the protest, and while many sports personalities and political leaders have come in their support, Brij Bhushan is not arrested yet.