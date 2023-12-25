Boxing Day Test: South Africa is hardest place to play for batters, admits India captain Rohit

India captain and batting great Rohit Sharma admits that South Africa, of all touring countries, is the hardest place for the batters. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, Rohit talked in detail about how crucial it is for India to win a series in the Rainbow Nation, given their position in world cricket, and what it could do to boost the nation’s morale following the World Cup final loss.

"It's a very important two Test matches in terms of where we stand as a team," Rohit Sharma told media ahead of the Boxing Day Test.

"To look back, we have never won a series here as well, that's a big opportunity in itself. We have come pretty close the last two times we toured here, and we come to this place with a lot of confidence trying to achieve what no one has ever achieved in this part of the world,” Rohit added.

Sharma has been part of the Test setup that found tremendous success in Australia and England in the past 5-7 years. Speaking on how fast bowling changed India’s dynamics as a touring team, Rohit admitted that their best pacer in Tests and perhaps on current form, Mohammed Shami’s absence will be felt.

"Our seamers have earned respect in how they have performed in overseas conditions," Rohit said.

"In the last 5-7 years in fact, we did very well in Australia and England, even in South Africa, we have come close. We won in Centurion and came pretty close in Jo’burg and Cape Town, and the seamers have pulled their weight.

"Shami will be a big miss. His experience and what he has done over the years will be a big miss. Someone will take his place, and it won't be an easy role, but we have a lot of confidence in the guys who might take his place,” the India captain noted.

Rohit aware of Proteas challenge

India might have found success in white-ball cricket in this part of the world lately, but the win column in Tests still reads empty. For India to alter that, they will need their batters to weather the South African pace-attack storm and stand tall.

On the batting conditions in South Africa, Rohit said, "As a batter it's always a challenge to come and perform in South Africa, which is probably the hardest place to play for batsmen.

"I look forward to that challenge. Unfortunately I couldn't be here last time, but I'm looking forward to doing what is required from my side as a batter and see where it takes us."