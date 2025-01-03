India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah has questioned the double standard umpiring in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. Playing at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), India were bowled out for 185, but it was the Washington Sundar dismissal that made the headlines after Bumrah did not hold back. This backlash comes after India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was given not out and then given out in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Bumrah questions umpiring decision

On the last ball of the 66th over, Sundar was caught by keeper Alex Carey and was initially judged not out. However, the decision was overturned when Pat Cummins asked for a DRS, and Sundar was given out. After the dismissal, one of the cameras caught Bumrah, who was seen taking a dig at the umpires. He uttered, “Last game, he didn’t give it out on Snicko.”

The Indian stand-in skipper was clearly not happy with the decision having seen Jaiswal given out when there was no deflection on the snicko in the MCG Test. He was left animated but could not do much about the situation.

India suffer in Rohit’s absence

After a heavy build-up to the contest, India had another poor day at the office despite seeing skipper Rohit Sharma make way for Shubman Gill. India was reduced to 185 in their first innings, with the visitors losing key wickets in the first session of the match. Jaiswal (10), KL Rahul (4), and Gill (20) all failed to impress in what is a must-win contest for Team India in the ongoing BGT.

Later Virat Kohli (17) and Rishabh Pant (40) also failed to convert their starts before Australian bowlers bowled out India for 185.

With India getting bowled out, Australia came out to bat for a mere three overs but suffered a blow in the form of Usman Khawaja (2) after he was dismissed on the last ball of the day. At Stumps, Australia were 9/1 in three overs and still trail India by 176 runs in the first innings.