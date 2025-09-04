/Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium set to host matches after IPL stampede episode, but are fans allowed?

For the first time since the sad and infamous June 4 stampede episode that rocked the cricket world, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host cricket matches. Per the latest report, the venue, outside which 11 people lost their lives and more than 50 got injured during the mismanaged RCB’s victory parade following the franchise’s maiden IPL title win, has been granted permission to stage cricket games.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium is one of the hosts for Karnataka State Cricket Association's (KSCA) K Thimmappiah Memorial Trophy, and will stage six matches in the competition (from September 26), including one semi-final and the final; however, fans are not allowed inside the stadium. A red-ball multi-day pre-season tournament consisting of 16 teams, including (from) Mumbai, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal and Chhattisgarh, among others, will see some of the top names like Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Vijay Shankar and Shashank Singh participating.

Meanwhile, cricket returning to M Chinnaswamy also coincides with the IPL franchise breaking their social media silence over the tragic stampede. Last week, RCB took to the internet, launching their RCB CARE campaign, where they extended INR 25 lakh to the families of the deceased, while also committing long-term action towards better crowd safety and management.



Besides being stuck in an ongoing tussle between the KSCA, Karnataka Government and the state police, all of whom have been under investigation alongside the IPL team, the venue had its power cut off due to non-compliance with fire safety regulations. With the venue failing to acquire an NOC as of Wednesday (Sep 3), as reported by ESPNcricinfo, M Chinnaswamy is using generators and solar power for its functioning.



As a result, the police denied KSCA permission to host the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup matches, as they lost out on five possible games, including the tournament opener, one of the two semi-finals and the grand finale on November 2.

