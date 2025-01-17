Belgium's football association on Friday announced the sacking of national team coach Domenico Tedesco after disappointing performances at Euro 2024 and in the Nations League.

Tedesco sacked

"Unfortunately, the Red Devils did not perform as we hoped at Euro 2024, just as they did in the next Nations League campaign," the football association (RBFA) said on their website.

Tedesco was appointed in February 2023 to replace Roberto Martinez and rebuild the squad as the country's "golden generation" departed.

Tedesco's team qualified for Euro 2024 but were eliminated in the last 16 by France, who then beat Belgium twice more in the Nations League as the Red Devils finished third in their group.

They face a relegation play-off against Ukraine in March.

"I was always proud to be the coach of the Red Devils, we achieved great things together," Tedesco said.

"This team is still at the beginning of its development and will cause a sensation in the coming years. I wish the players, the great employees of the federation and the fans all the best from the bottom of my heart."

The dismissal had been expected for several weeks, but the negotiations took time because of the complicated financial situation of the RBFA.

The 39-year-old Tedesco was under contract until 2026 at an estimated annual salary of 1.7 million euros ($1.75 million).

Five members of Tedesco's support staff and coaching team were also fired.

"Domenico made an excellent start as national coach and proved that there are still great things possible, even after the send-off of the previous generation," said RBFA CEO Peter Willems.

"He has integrated a number of young players into the team, and his successor can build on this. We would like to thank him and his team for the pleasant cooperation, their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future."

The RBFA did not announce a timetable for appointing a successor.

Belgian media have reported that the RBFA technical director Vincent Mannaert had approached Sergio Conceicao, who instead accepted the AC Milan job, as well as former Barcelona great Xavi and sacked Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who were not interested.

Local news reports named Frenchmen Rudi Garcia and Thierry Henry and Dutchman Mark van Bommel as leading candidates.

Belgium kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with a trip to North Macedonia in June.

