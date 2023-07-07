BCCI gives green signal to men's team's participation in Asian Games; 'Impact Player' rule to be used in SMAT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly green light to the Indian men’s team’s participation in the Asian Games starting in September. The Asian Games, which were postponed in 2022 are due to be held later in the year as India will appear in the continental showpiece for the first time. It is also reported that India will send a second-string side for the Asian Games with the senior team set to play in the ODI World Cup which will start on October 5. India to participate in Asian Games According to a report published by PTI on Friday, July 7 BCCI in a board meeting discussed on the possibility of using a second-string squad for the Asian Games and the members agreed. The decision could open the doors for second-string Indian stars like Rinku Singh, Mukesh Sharma, and others to make their debut for the national side in the coming future. The BCCI would also avoid sending players who will be on the standby list or will be reserved for net practice.

"Through effective planning, communication, and coordination, the BCCI aims to navigate those challenges successfully and contribute to the national cause by fielding a team in both men's and women's category in line with the Government of India's directions," a board member is reported to have said to PTI. When was Cricket last held at Asian Games? Cricket was played at the Asian Games in 2014 in Incheon, South Korea when Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in the Gold Medal match by 68 runs. This will be the third time that the Asian Games will have cricket as part of the itinerary, having debuted in the Guangzhou Games in 2010. On both occasions, Afghanistan were runners-up with Bangladesh winning the first-ever gold medal of the Asian Games.

