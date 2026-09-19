/Asia Cup trophies will reach BCCI headquarters one day, assures Devajit Saikia

Days after the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, the ACC president, also the PCB chief and an interior minister in the Pakistan government, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the trophy would land at BCCI’s headquarters one day. A similar situation occurred last year when the Indian men’s team beat Pakistan to retain their Asia Cup crown in Dubai, with Suryakumar Yadav and his triumphant unit refusing to accept the trophy from Naqvi.

Moreover, such an episode could happen again at the cricket competitions at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, conducted under the aegis of the ACC, where the Indian men’s and women’s teams are expected to win gold medals.

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"Asia Cup trophies… we hope it will come one day," Saikia said in Mumbai on Friday (Sep 18) after the BCCI's 95th Annual General Meeting. "I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land up in this BCCI head office at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai."

Saikia’s comments come amidst ongoing diplomatic friction, with Naqvi scheduled to remain ACC President until April 2027.

After crushing Sri Lanka in a one-sided affair in the Asia Cup final in Dubai last Sunday (Sep 13), the Indian women’s team decided against attending the presentation ceremony. Instead, they conducted their own, with fielding coach Munish Bali handing out the best fielder award to Nandani Sharma, who grabbed two diving catches in the final. A day later, Saikia said that it was a ‘firm institutional decision’ to refuse to take the trophy from Naqvi.

"Our position had been communicated to the ACC in advance that the Indian team would not participate in the trophy presentation under the circumstances," Saikia had told PTI. "Given the circumstances and the sentiments prevailing in the country, the BCCI felt that it would not be appropriate for the team to receive the trophy in the proposed manner.

"This was a firm institutional decision, reflective of the position we have maintained, and was not directed at the players, the tournament or the sport."