Basketball: NBA legend LeBron James confirms plans to continue for next season with no intention of retirement

NBA legend LeBron James has confirmed that he has no plans to retire after question marks were raised on his future in the game. Now 38, James suffered a narrow defeat in the NBA Western Conference final against eventual champions Denver Nuggets. However, his latest comments on Wednesday, July 12 confirmed he has no intentions of announcing his retirement any time soon. The Los Angeles Lakers star will turn 39 in December and still retains a love for the sport. Not THE END for LeBron "I don't care how many more points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor," James said after receiving the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance at the ESPY awards ceremony held in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He was honoured for surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time leading scorer.

"The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can't give everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today," he said.

"In my 20 years playing this game and all the years before, I've never, ever cheated the game and I will never take it for granted," he added. Father-son to play in the same season? The legendary star has been contracted with Los Angeles Lakers until the 2024-25 season which could also be a breakthrough one for his son Bronny James, who might get a chance to play alongside his father LeBron in NBA.

"You know what brings me back every year? It's watching and coaching my boys and their teammates," he said while speaking on the prospect of coaching his sons.

"I see those kids and it brings me right back to why I play. Those kids get me back to where I need to be, just the pure love of this beautiful game.

"So, yeah, I still got something left. A lot left," he added.

The 2023-24 season of the NBA will start in October with drafts taking place in June. Victor Wembanyama was the top draft pick by San Antonio Spurs as the Frenchman is considered to be the next big thing in the sport.

