Barcelona to sell two big names to stabilise financial crisis: Reports

Barcelona's newly elected president Joan Laporta has reportedly agreed to sell two of their star players as they are going through a financial crisis.

ALSO READ: Chelsea star Mason Mount slams Toni Kroos over 'never lost sleep' comments

According to El Chiringuito, Laporta has approved the sale of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba due to their big salaries.

Busquets made his Barcelona debut in 2008 after passing out from La Masia youth academy and formed a deadly trio along with Iniesta and Xavi. His contract will run out in 2023 so the club will be looking to sell the 32-year-old.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are close to closing the deal to sign Eric Garcia to fill in Busquets' spot.

Jordi Alba also is a product of Barcelona's La Masia youth academy, but he joined Valencia in 2007 before returning to Barcelona in 2012. Alba is considered to be one of the best in his positions. His contract will run out in 2024.

The duo were part of several wins across the competition, however, their age and big wages are piling an immense pressure on the club which is already under a massive debt of €1.2 billion.

However, the club could also go for 'Plan B' and choose to reduce their salaries rather than sell them as manager Ronald Koeman heavily rely on club's senior players.