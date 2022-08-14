Pakistan skipper Babar Azam conferred with Sitara-e-Pakistan award on 75th Independence Day

Pakistan men's national team skipper Babar Azam recently found himself in the esteemed company of Bismah Maroof and Masood Jan as the trio was conferred with civil awards to recognize their efforts in representing the country. They were felicitated with these awards on the occasion of the country's 75th Independence Day, August 14th.

Azam walked away with the highly coveted Sitara-e-Pakistan award, while specially abled cricketer Masood Jan was granted the Pride of Performance award. Last but not the least, women's team captain Bismah Maroof received the Tamgha-e-Pakistan award. Their efforts and excellence in the field of sports and their devotion to the country rendered them worthy of recognition.

It is interesting to note that Maroof recently led the women's national team in the 2022 Commonwealth Games that were held in Birmingham, United Kingdom. However, their performance in the showpiece event was nothing to write home about as they returned home without a win after having suffered losses at the hands of India, Barbados and Australia.

Details regarding the same were subsequently shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on social media. "PCB CONGRATULATES Masood Jan (blind cricketer), Pakistan men's team captain Babar Azam and Pakistan women's team captain Bismah Maroof at being conferred with civil awards on Pakistan's 75th anniversary," wrote the Board on Twitter.

Babar Azam is currently burdened with the responsibility to lead the national team in a three-match ODI series against the Netherlands. The action is set to unfold on August 16th. He will subsequently lead Pakistan's charge in the Asia Cup 2022, which is set to kick off on August 27th. The Men in Green will begin their campaign in the tournament by locking horns with arch-nemesis, team India in Dubai on August 28th.