Azizullah Fazli re-appointed as Afghanistan Cricket Board's acting Chairman

Sports was among the first things to get affected in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over the country. Now, former chief Azizullah Fazli has been named acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday.

Fazli earlier served as ACB chairman from September 2018 to July 2019.

"Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," the ACB tweeted.

Recently, the Afghanistan Cricket Board head of media operations Hikmat Hassan also weighed in on women's cricket and said that the Taliban "don't have any issue or problem with cricket" but the fate of women's cricket programmes, however, remains unclear.

"The Taliban don't have any issue or problem with cricket, and they have told us that we can continue our work as planned," said Hassan as quoted by Reuters. He added that the team was ready for three one day matches against Pakistan next month.

"We have completed our two training camps in Kabul and we have sponsors, a production team, and even the kit ready."

Amid the ongoing political crisis, the board has confirmed a one-day series against Pakistan will go ahead in Sri Lanka next month and said it was expanding the "Shpageeza" Twenty20 league competition.