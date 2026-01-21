/Ukraine's Oliynykova calls for ban on Russian and Belarusian players from tennis

Australian Open 2026 fame Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova has called for women’s world number Aryna Sabalenka, her fellow Belarusians and Russian players to be barred from competing in tennis, saying their presence was ‘very wrong’ with the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Oliynykova, daughter of a soldier father fighting on the frontlines, lost her Grand Slam debut game to the defending champion Madison Keys on Tuesday (Jan 20) in the first round.

Although under Grand Slam guidelines, players are not allowed to make political statements at competitive venues, Ukraine’s talked-about tennis star attended her post-match presser wearing a T-shirt with a slogan, “I need your help to protect Ukrainian women and children, but I can’t talk about it here."

However, in an interview with The Age newspaper in Melbourne, she aimed at Russian and Belarusian players, despite them competing under a neutral white flag as independent nations.

"I think it's very wrong that they are not disqualified in tennis like in other sports," she said. "Because I know that here is the picture that we are, like all tennis girls playing, but the people don't see the things behind it."

Sabalenka, who is Belarusian, has previously said she believes that sport "is nothing to do with politics".

Meanwhile, Belarus is a close ally of Russia, led by Vladimir Putin.

Oliynykova said she did not speak with Russian and Belarusian players in the locker rooms or on the practice courts.

"I don't communicate with them. But, you know, people are not informed about this, and if I need to say it, I will, because I feel (it is) unfair."

Unlike other professional Ukrainian tennis players, Oliynykova still lives and trains in her homeland despite the constant threat of Russian attacks. Just before she came to Australia, the Kyiv native came close to being hit in one such incursion.

"There was an explosion just near my home and a drone hit the home just across the road," she said. "My apartment was literally shaking because of the explosion."

Fellow Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk has also been outspoken about the war and refuses to shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players, most recently Sabalenka, after losing in the Brisbane International final.