Former Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic booked his place in the fourth round of this season’s tournament after he beat Tomáš Macháč of Czech Republic on Friday (Jan 17). The win saw him take another step towards his 11th Australian Open singles title, but there was some injury scare for the veteran. Djokovic was seen taking a medical timeout during the straight set 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 win and looked slightly in discomfort.

Novak Djokovic takes a medical timeout

During the match against Macháč, Djokovic was spotted with tape on his back under his shirt, hinting at a possible injury. Although he looked in some discomfort, it did not affect his performance on the court. Djokovic dropped only nine games in the match before moving into the Round of 32.

However, later it was reported that Djokovic asked for a doctor rather than a physiotherapist, meaning there was no physical problem for Serbian.

“I somehow managed to turn things around, held my serve when I needed to. A couple of points really decided that set, which could have gone his way, then the outcome of the match would be different. Overall in the third set, I felt fresh and moved really well. I’m really pleased with my game. There is always something to work on, but this is definitely my best match of the tournament,” said Djokovic in the post-game interview.

Alcaraz survives scare

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, who raced into the last 32 for the loss of just 12 games, suffered a wobble in the third set against Portugal's unseeded Nuno Borges. But the third seed, who has won four majors but never been beyond the quarter-finals in Melbourne, regained his focus to ease through 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2. The 21-year-old knows how he plans to celebrate if he wins the tournament for the first time. Alcaraz, who is sporting a new buzz cut in Melbourne, vowed to get a kangaroo tattoo if he goes all the way.