Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022 broadcast TV and OTT-live streaming: When and where to watch?

On Sunday, November 30th, while all four teams from Group D will be in action, all eyes will be on the Australia-Denmark clash to determine who will be the second team after France to advance to the next round. Given Tunisia has a next-to-impossible chance to cruise further in the FIFA World Cup with just one point so far, this AUS-DEN match promises to bring both joy and heartbreak to its fans. The last time these two teams met was during the 2018 edition in Russia, where the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Australia, so far placed second in the group with one win and one loss in two games, whereas, Denmark are yet to open their account. They, however, are a better team than what those result show. Come Sunday evening at Al Janoub Stadium, both teams will battle out for a place in the knockouts.

France, on the other hand, was the first team to qualify for the Round of 16. The defending champions defeated Australia 4-1 in their first match and then floored Denmark in their next encounter 2-1 t move ahead. Tunisia, on the other hand, struggled to leave an impact.

Here’s everything you need to know about this match –

When is the Australia vs Denmark match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

Denmark vs Australia fixture, from Group D, will be played at the Al Janoub Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The match will begin at 20:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 30).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?