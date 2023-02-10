AUS-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: When & Where to watch Women's T20 World Cup Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

AUS-W vs NZ-W: The Australia Women's Cricket Team will face New Zealand's Women in the third match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The AUS-W vs NZ-W match is on February 11, 2023, and will commence at 10:30 PM IST. The Australia Women will lock horns with New Zealand at the Boland Park Stadium in Paarl. The Australia Women, led by Meg Lanning, won their first warm-up match by 43 runs against India. However, they lost to Ireland in the second warm-up Women's T20 match. On the other hand, New Zealand Women, led by Sophie Devine, won their first warm-up match against West Indies. But they also lost their second match against England.

While both teams are in a good position, experts have predicted Australia Women will win the match against New Zealand on February 11. Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates will play a crucial role for New Zealand Women during the game. Experts say if New Zealand has a good start in the game, they can cause damage to Australia's confidence. However, the possibility of that happening is less due to New Zealand's weak balling suit and Australia's packed battling line.

Here's everything you need to know about the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women T20 World Cup.

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Live Streaming

In India, fans can watch the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women's match live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports Network has the rights to ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India.

If you wish to stream the Australia Women vs New Zealand Women's match live on your mobile or laptop, you can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Match details

Date: February 11, 2023

Time: 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarls

AUS-W vs NZ-W: Full Squad

Australia Women (AUS-W)

Beth Mooney, Grace Harris, Meg Lanning (C), Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, Tahila McGrath, Alyssa Healy(W), Alana King, Darcie Brown, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt

New Zealand Women (NZ-W)