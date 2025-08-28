/Mohammed Shami opens on 2025 Asia Cup snub, says ‘If I can play Duleep Trophy, then why won’t I…’

Mohammed Shami faced the axe in Team India’s 15-man squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, starting September 9 in the UAE. The right-arm pacer was India’s highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy (9), but a flop IPL 2025 forced the selectors to look beyond him for the recently concluded England Tests. His form and fitness became a worry for him and the selection committee, which continues to ignore him for the international calendar. With the Asia Cup playing conditions to assist the spinners more, the selectors picked five bowlers, including three seamers - Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.

Playing for the East Zone, Shami is fit for the Duleep Trophy quarters, but failed to press his case for the eight-team T20 tournament.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I don't blame anyone for non-selection or complain about it. If I'm right for the team, select me; if I'm not, then I have no issues with it. Selectors have the responsibility to do what's best for Team India. I have a belief in my abilities that if and when I'm granted an opportunity, I'll give my best. I'm working hard," Shami said in a chat with News24 Sports.



When asked about his availability for the 2025 Asia Cup, Shami said, "If I can play the Duleep Trophy, then why won't I be able to play T20 cricket?”

What is next for Shami?



The Indian quick was overlooked for the England Tests but hopes to return to the side for the forthcoming home season, starting with the two-match Test series against the West Indies (Oct 2). Although he will press his case with an improved performance in India’s premier domestic tournament, Shami confirmed clearing the newly-introduced Bronco Test (by the BCCI) in Bengaluru ahead of the tournament.



"Right now, I don't have any hope (about my international return). If they play me, I'll try to perform and give my 100 per cent. Whether they play me or not, that's not in my hands. If I'm playing the Duleep Trophy, five-day cricket, I'm available for all formats. I was called to Bengaluru, and I have cleared the fitness test (Bronco), and now I’m ready to go back," Shami added.

